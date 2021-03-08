A Morning Of Swing With Zoot Suiter In Concert.

ZOOT SUITER is the amalgamation of seven swing lovers from Murcia and Alicante, with extensive professional careers, who decide to join forces to return to the roots and to the rhythms and sounds of the golden 1920s.

The band offers a show of swing, jazz and blues, with orchestral arrangements that are indebted to the most danceable jazz, encouraging the public to participate in the party at all times.

Since their debut in 2016, they have enjoyed a spectacular reception, participating in prestigious international festivals such as the Swing Art in Bordeaux and the San Javier Jazz Festival.

Come swing and jive with the band on Sunday, March 14, at 12pm at the Murcia Park Auditorium. Free admission until full capacity is reached.

