ALFONSO PEREZ: Vera’s Finance councillor announced several projects financed by the town hall’s Budget surplus Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA’S €5.5 million Budget surplus will be used for several major projects this year.

Alfonso Perez, the town hall’s Finance councillor, explained that this cash can be used thanks to a Cabinet decision – later ratified by the Spanish parliament – that allows local governments to use Budget surpluses for municipal projects during 2021.

What amounts to a cash injection will be used to construct a €1 million all-purpose building in Avenida de las Naciones, remodel the town’s roads and renew infrastructure.

Children’s playgrounds are to get a facelift, publicly-owned Casas Palaciegas will be converted into municipal buildings while Vera’s beaches can look forward to concrete walkways instead of the wooden versions that must be renewed each year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Vera's Budget surplus put to good use." For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

