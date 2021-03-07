Vera’s Budget surplus put to good use

VERA’S €5.5 million Budget surplus will be used for several major projects this year.

Alfonso Perez, the town hall’s Finance councillor, explained that this cash can be used thanks to a Cabinet decision – later ratified by the Spanish parliament – that allows local governments to use Budget surpluses for municipal projects during 2021.

What amounts to a cash injection will be used to construct a €1 million all-purpose building in Avenida de las Naciones, remodel the town’s roads and renew infrastructure.

Children’s playgrounds are to get a facelift, publicly-owned Casas Palaciegas will be converted into municipal buildings while Vera’s beaches can look forward to concrete walkways instead of the wooden versions that must be renewed each year.

