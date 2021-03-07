UK STUDENTS may only have to wear protective face masks until Easter with plans to lift the measure for the summer term

Education bosses have said that, all going well, pupils in the UK should only have to wear face masks at school until the Easter holidays, with plans to relax the measures for the summer term. The news comes as schoolchildren prepare for a return to the classrooms tomorrow, Monday March 8. Secondary school children, along with teachers and staff are advised to wear masks while in the classroom and during break times, but no such recommendations are in place for primary-aged students.

Amanda Spielman, the chief executive of Ofsted, told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday morning that children “can cope” with the restriction in the short term.

-- Advertisement --



“The vast majority of parents, children and teachers are really happy to be going back,” she said.

“They can live with a little bit of inconvenience for a few weeks.”

But she added: “I really hope paraphernalia of masks and testing is only for short time.

“Let’s make sure children get the pleasure of learning, socialising and wider activities.”

And she added: “We’ve been told the face mask guidance will be reviewed at Easter.

“I love the idea of children being able to come back in the summer term able to see everybody fully.”

Also speaking with Sky on Sunday, Gavin Williamson advised that the government is currently considering lengthening school days and reducing holidays to give students a chance to catch up on the studies they have missed during the pandemic.

“We’re looking at holidays, we’re looking at lengthening the school day, we’re looking at a whole range of measures,” he said.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Students May Only Have To Wear Masks Until Easter”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.