Twitter To Ban Users Who Repeatedly Post Covid-19 Misinformation.

SOCIAL MEDIA platform Twitter has said that it will be cracking down on accounts that repeatedly publish misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

-- Advertisement --



The social media giants said accounts associated with misinformation or posting fake news will be permanently banned if caught repeatedly posting wrong information on Covid-19 and vaccines.

In a media release, they wrote: “As health authorities deepen their understanding of COVID-19 and vaccination programs around the world, we will continue to amplify the most current, up-to-date, and authoritative information.”

Twitter also said it is introducing a strike system where “five strikes and you are out.” Labels will be applied to tweets sharing misinformation on Covid-19 Vaccine.