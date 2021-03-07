Twitter To Ban Users Who Repeatedly Post Covid-19 Misinformation.
SOCIAL MEDIA platform Twitter has said that it will be cracking down on accounts that repeatedly publish misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.
The social media giants said accounts associated with misinformation or posting fake news will be permanently banned if caught repeatedly posting wrong information on Covid-19 and vaccines.
In a media release, they wrote: “As health authorities deepen their understanding of COVID-19 and vaccination programs around the world, we will continue to amplify the most current, up-to-date, and authoritative information.”
Twitter also said it is introducing a strike system where “five strikes and you are out.” Labels will be applied to tweets sharing misinformation on Covid-19 Vaccine.
“Through the use of the strike system, we hope to educate people on why certain content breaks our rules so they have the opportunity to further consider their behaviour and their impact on the public conversation.
“This strike system is similar to our recent update to the Civic Integrity Policy. Individuals will be notified directly when a label or required Tweet removal results in additional account-level enforcement.”
Facebook did the same last month when the company launched a new COVID-19 related misinformation policy, which allowed them to remove posts that they deemed to be making fictitious claims about COVID-19 and other vaccines.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Twitter To Ban Users Who Repeatedly Post Covid-19 Misinformation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.