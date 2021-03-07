Three-Year-Old Boy Stabbed in Unmotivated Attack By Female Neighbour.

AN horrific attacked occurred in Warren County, Ohio, on Thursday 4 which left a young toddler in hospital suffering from stab wounds to his neck and back.

Reports say that the initial dispatch information was, “Medic 57. Rescue 57. EMS 56. A stabbing with a plastic knife” leading to investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office attending the scene at 8.44am (local time) in the 6600 block of Charleston Park Drive, located in Deerfield Township.

Investigators quickly ascertained that the attack was perpetrated by a woman who lives in the house next door, using a ceramic knife. Interestingly, it was actually the woman’s daughter who first alerted authorities that something was wrong.

The girl, who was participating in a virtual school session, privately told her teacher that something was wrong and they reported it to the police.

“I am a teacher and I’m on an online class and I have a student who said she thinks her mum stabbed someone. She was bawling and said she thinks her mum just stabbed someone,” the teacher said.

The boy’s mother also called 911, saying that his back was covered in blood.

He was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover.

The woman, who was not publicly identified, is undergoing evaluation at a local hospital, according to investigators. They also say that they do not yet have a motive in the case.

