Switzerland APPROVES Burka Ban in Nationwide Referendum.

SWITZERLAND has voted in favour of banning face coverings in public, including the burka or niqab worn by Muslim women, following a nationwide referendum on Sunday, March 7. 52.7 per cent voted in favour of the ban compared to 47.3 per cent against it.

-- Advertisement --



The result means that the ban must now be incorporated into the Constitution and will be applied in restaurants, shops and in public spaces.

“No woman can accept walking down the street with a cloth over her face that prevents her from breathing, showing herself as a person and as a woman, and saying it out loud is neither sexist nor racist,” parliament member, Jaqueline de Quattro, said to the Swiss public radio-television RTS following the decision.

“In Switzerland, our tradition is that you show your face. That is a sign of our basic freedoms,” said the chairman of the referendum committee and member of parliament for the Swiss People’s Party, Walter Wobmann, as reported by Reuters. The politician called the act of covering his face “a symbol of this extreme political Islam that has become increasingly prominent in Europe and has no place in Switzerland.”

Campaign posters reading “Stop radical Islam!” and “Stop extremism!”, featuring a woman in a black niqab, were plastered around Swiss cities before today’s verdict.

Rival posters read: “No to an absurd, useless and Islamophobic ‘anti-burka’ law”.

“Besides being useless, this text is racist and sexist,” said Ines El-Shikh, spokeswoman for the Purple Headscarves feminist Muslim women’s group.

She told AFP that the proposed law created the impression of a problem, but “there are only 30 women in burkas in Switzerland”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Switzerland APPROVES Burka Ban in Nationwide Referendum”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.