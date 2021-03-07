Stockholm Chaos As Hundreds Protest At New Lockdown Rules

STOCKHOLM Chaos As Hundreds Line The Streets Protesting At The New Lockdown Rules



The police are out in force on the streets of Sweden’s capital, Stockholm, as hundreds of protesters gathered to demonstrate against the latest coronavirus lockdown rules that the government brought in last Monday, with Sweden’s Public Health Authority (PHA) warning that the country is heading into its third coronavirus wave.

Swedish police dispersed the protesters and blocked a bridge in the centre of the city, as television footage and images on social media show the police clashing with protesters, with six officers confirmed injured and taken to hospital, and 50 people were reportedly moved on from the ‘non-authorised gathering’, under a temporary pandemic law.

Filip Sjöström, who organised the protest through Facebook said he was expecting 2,000 people from all across the country, but the government in Sweden has imposed a ban on public gatherings of more than eight people.

Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s epidemiologist warned the country is facing its third wave, saying, “The first scenario is a bit overplayed already. It was assumed that we would hold back our contacts even more. We do not seem to be there. It looks like we are really on our way to a third wave”.

The restrictions brought in last Monday included limiting the opening hours for shops and restaurants, and the number of people allowed in shops and gyms was also slashed, while Mr Tegnell proposed a maximum number of people admitted into shopping centres and department stores should be limited to just 500.

