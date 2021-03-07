Spanish Expert Claims Vaccine Rollout ‘Could End Pandemic’

A SPANISH expert has claimed the vaccine rollout could end the pandemic.

The expert said the Spanish vaccine rollout could see the end of the pandemic.

Dr. Antoni Castells, medical director of the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, said: “If we manage to extend the vaccine, it is the end of the pandemic.”

Speaking about the Spanish response to the pandemic, he said: “Like all health centers, we suffered from a shortage of protective equipment and respirators. The avalanche of patients overflowed the healthcare structure around the world and we had to manage as best we could.”

He added: “The first months were really dramatic.

“In the first wave, the number of patients with non-Covid pathology dropped drastically. We were confined at home and patients were afraid of catching it if they came to the hospital. This was one of the concerns we had from the first moment.”

The expert said: “We considered that we should attend and dedicate ourselves not only to Covid patients, who were the majority, but to maintain our usual obligations.

“We are especially proud that the hospital never stopped treating non-Covid patients, although the total capacity was limited to a third.”

He added: “The favourable part of the pandemic is the appearance of the vaccine and the start of vaccinations.”

