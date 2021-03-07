Spanish Channel Slammed For Sexist Goya Award Comments

SPANISH TV channel slammed for sexist comments which slipped into their live Facebook feed of the Goya awards

In an extremely embarrassing blunder for Spanish channel RTVE, several men could be heard making sexist comments about the celebrities arriving at the Goya awards on their live Facebook feed of the event on Saturday night, March 6. As the stars were photographed walking the red carpet and RTVE streamed it live on social media, the unidentified ‘commentators’ laugh and joke while calling one woman a ‘wh**e’ while approving of another because she doesn’t look like a ‘skeleton’.

TV and radio presenter Sergio Lopez published the unfortunate incident on Twitter shortly before the station removed the video from Facebook, and it quickly went viral. It is not known who the men are, but given their proximity to the microphone many media outlets have suggested that they could well have been working at the gala at the Soho Theatre in Malaga.

Speaking about one actress who was posing for a photo, one of the men said:

“Introduce her to me, man! She is good right? Well, I tell you one thing, she is the best of them. The others… they were all skeletons.”

Referring to singer Nancy Peluso, another commented that she looked like “a wh**e” because of her tattoos. “I’d say this one charges,” he added, before repeating the slur.

The 35th Goya Awards Gala was hosted by Málaga’s very own internationally-renowned superstar actor, Antonio Banderas, accompanied by the Spanish journalist and TVE presenter María Casado.

@rtve quitad el audio del Facebook porque telita lo que se está colando…😅 – Esta es la única guapa porque las demás todas esqueletillos.

-Había una, la ‘Nancy Peluso’, y otra que estaba llena de tatuajes y parecía puta, puta, puta… En fin mirad el vídeo! 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jgmkCD9e1t — Sergio López (@sergiolopez_tv) March 6, 2021

