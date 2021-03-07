Space Jam Character Lola Bunny To Be Less ‘Sexualised’ In New Movie.

BASKETBALL superstar LeBron James’ debut movie appearance has been upstaged by talks about Lola Bunny’s character being less ‘sexualised’ than in the original film Space Jam.

LeBron James and the Tunes Squad have joined forces for the next film in the Space Jam series, the first starred basketball legend Michael Jordan, however, Lola Bunny is the main focus of social media debate.

Space Jam: A New Legacy stars a less sexual Lola Bunny, who is now said to be a stronger female role model for younger female viewers, according to the film’s director Malcolm D. Lee.

“This is 2021,” Lee told Entertainment Weekly.



“It’s important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters. “She probably has the most human characteristics of all the Looney Tunes; he doesn’t stutter or carry a carrot, you know,” he continued.

“So we tweaked several things, not just her look (we made sure the shorts were the right length and feminine without being objectified) but also when it came to giving her a voice.

“We wanted him to have more energy, leadership skills, and to be as complex a character as the others.”

However, the new look and direction of the character hasn’t gone down well with all fans on social media. One Twitter user wrote: “I don’t care that Lola Bunny is dressed less sexy in Space Jam 2 but I am unbelievably exhausted by the idea that the way you communicate that a female character is to be taken seriously is by removing her boobs.”

A Facebook user wrote: “The irony in this though suggests that the original, more ‘sexual’(still weird, she’s a rabbit) version isn’t a representation of a strong and capable character. Now the seesaw flips again, suggesting that all slender, toned people who focus on a good representation of appearance aren’t strong characters? Thought we’d already broke the ‘bimbo’ stereotype years ago?”

Another wrote: “If she’s a strong and capable woman then surely she can wear what she wants without the fear of being called ‘sexualized’. The fact she’s having to change her appearance because of other people is contradictory.”

