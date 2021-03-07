South American World Cup Qualifiers AXED Due To Covid Travel Restrictions.

MARCH qualifiers for the South American World Cup have officially been cancelled, per a statement from the South American football confederation (CONMEBOL) on Saturday, March 6.

-- Advertisement --



The decision means that the two rounds of World Cup qualifying scheduled in South America during the March international break will not go-ahead.

A statement from the CONMEBOL read: “The Conmebol Council has decided to suspend the double-header of Qatar 2022 qualifiers scheduled for March.

“The decision is due to the impossibility of receiving all South American players in a timely manner.

“Fifa will work on the rescheduling of the date, in coordination with Conmebol and the member associations. Soon, the different options for holding the matches will be studied.”

The decision comes after several nations declined to release players for the upcoming international break due to the need to quarantine following their travels. In total, 33 countries were cited with no exemption for sports stars and a £10,000 fine if caught disobeying the rules.

Among the matches affected are Brazil’s games against Argentina and Colombia, and the River Plate derby between Argentina and Uruguay.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola both spoke out against the qualifiers, with the latter telling reporters: “If important players – maybe six, seven, eight or nine – cannot play for 10 days, it makes no sense. They are not going to fly.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “South American World Cup Qualifiers AXED Due To Covid Travel Restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.