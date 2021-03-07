School Days Could Be Made Longer And Holidays Shortened To Help Children Catch Up On Their Education.

Speaking to Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge today, Sunday, Gavin Williamson said the government is looking at a “whole range of different” proposals to help children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also denied pupils face chaos over mask and testing rules tomorrow as they finally get back to classrooms. The Education Secretary insisted schools have been given clear guidance with the first phase of lockdown easing set to happen.

“We’re looking at holidays, we’re looking at lengthening the school day, we’re looking at a whole range of measures,” he said. Mr Williamson added that Sir Kevan Collins, an ex-teacher, government adviser and former head of the Education Endowment Foundation, has been asked to “leave no stone unturned” in coming up with plans for a catch-up programme.

“We’ve got to look at what is going to have the biggest positive impact on children’s lives,” the education secretary continued. “That’s the approach that we’re taking and that’s what we’re looking at how we can improve the outcomes for children.”

Extra funding for schools

The Government has just announced a £720million funding package for schools in England, to help children catch up on lost learning due to Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said this extra funding for schools in England “will equip teachers with the tools and resources they need to support their pupils, and give children the opportunities they deserve to learn and fulfil their potential.”

However, Mr Williamson said the funding was just the “immediate response”, and that the newly-appointed education recovery commissioner, Sir Kevan Collins, will investigate more extensive measures to allow children to catch up on education.



When asked if extending the school day or shortening holidays could be among the measures, Mr Williamson told Sky News that Sir Kevan will “be looking at how we can boost and support children in a whole range of different manners.

“But it’s not just about time in school it’s about supporting teachers in terms of the quality of teaching and how we can help them.”

