PEDRO SANCHEZ criticises ‘enemies of feminism’ who ‘rub their hands’ with glee because International Women’s Day demonstrations can’t go ahead

The president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, gave a moving speech on Sunday, March 7 – the eve of International Women’s Day – at a meeting organised to honour feminism in Madrid, where he stated that “enemies of feminism” who “rub their hands” over the banning of M8 demonstrations are “very wrong.”

“The health emergency will mean that tomorrow we will not attend the beautiful massive spectacle of the occupation of the streets and squares in defence of women and their rights. Some enemies of feminism may rub their hands over it, but they are very wrong, “he said.

The heartfelt message from the Prime Minister comes after Madrid’s controversial decision to ban all International Women’s Day demonstrations planned for March 7 and 8 because of the ongoing risk of the health crisis. Madrid currently has one of the highest cumulative incidence rates in the entire country, and government delegate José Manuel Franco warned that any type of public gathering would pose too great a risk. However, the Prime Minister assured people that rather being celebrated on the streets this year, International Women’s Day “will be in many more places. In each house, in each workplace, at each point where a man and a woman says ‘Long Live March 8.”

