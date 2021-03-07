Riots Continue In Spain’s Barcelona Over The Jailing Of Rapper Pablo Hasel.

Riots continued last night in the centre of Barcelona as groups of hooded men threw bottles and stones at Mossos d’Esquadra riot police officers protesting over the jailing of rapper Pablo Hasel.

The clashes with the Mossos agents (Spanish Police) took place on Roger de Flor street, where a group of protesters has faced a police line made up of riot control officers, who had called out over a public address system for the crowd to stop throwing missiles.

The Catalan police managed to prevent some 750 protesters from accessing Passeig de Gràcia, where acts of looting and damage to buildings, perpetrated by groups of hooded men, took place two weeks ago.

Once the organizers called off the demonstration, around 8.15 pm, a hundred people continued with the protests in the streets of the Gracia district. Some of the participants were hooded- the group ended up dissolving at around 9:35 p.m. in Plaça Lesseps.

The Mossos had deployed an extensive ring of fences in front of the headquarters of the Department of the Interior and they have parked several police vans there in order to shield the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior, located next to that square.

The violence has escalated over the past weeks and there is no sign of it abating until the Hasel is released, which is even more unlikely.

