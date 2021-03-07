Richard Branson to Create ‘Med’s Most Luxurious Hotel’ in Mallorca

RICHARD BRANSON has announced he will build “the most luxurious hotel in the Mediterranean” in Mallorca.

The hotel in Mallorca will be the most luxurious in the Mediterranean, according to Richard Branson.

The businessman said his plans for the hotel in Mallorca can now go ahead after he has been allowed to turn a nineteenth century building in his Son Bunyola estate into a luxury resort.

Sir Richard Branson’s hotel will be located between Esporles and Banyalbufar in the Tramuntana mountains.

The news comes after years of legal wranglings over whether the hotel could be built on the 251-hectare estate, which is on protected land.

What will be “the most luxurious hotel in the Mediterranean,” according to Branson, will occupy what was the main building on the estate and built in 1880.

The works to create the hotel are expected to begin in late spring to open in 2023, offering a five-star resort with 29 rooms and capacity for 58 guests.

The complex will also have two swimming pools, one measuring 173 square metres and the other measuring 25 square metres. However, the tennis courts Branson originally wanted to build will not be allowed.

Richard Branson’s love of Mallorca began more than 30 years ago when he bought the Son Bunyola estate in 1987 with the intention of building a luxury hotel complex.

Since the site is an Asset of Cultural Interest, the Mallorcan authorities turned down his plans and the billionaire English businessman sold it in 2002. In 2015 he repurchased the land for more than €12 million.

