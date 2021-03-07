Rangers Are Crowned Scottish Champions Ending 10 Year Draught.

GLASGOW RANGERS have been crowned champions of Scotland after Celtic drew 0-0 with Dundee United on Sunday, March 7.

Manager Steven Garrard was seen celebrating with his side while thousands of fans waving huge flags; let off red, white, and blue flares and smoke bombs outside Ibrox Stadium on Saturday, March 6 after his side beat St Mirren 3-0.

Steven Gerrard’s car was mobbed yesterday and now today, the former Liverpool captain has marked his third season at Ibrox with his first trophy as a manager. Rangers were banished to the bottom tier of Scottish football in 2012 due to a financial collapse and have slowly clawed their way back to the top.

Rangers, who have been back in the top flight for five years now, have a 20-point lead with six games remaining having dropped just eight points in an unbeaten league campaign so far, with their victory on Saturday their 28th win in 32 matches. They have scored 77 goals and conceded just nine – only two of which have been at Ibrox.

Speaking about the scenes yesterday, a Scottish Government spokesperson said, “We are extremely disappointed supporters have gathered at Ibrox today. At this crucial stage of suppressing the virus, the actions of this minority of individuals jeopardise the safety of other supporters, the police on duty, and the wider community. We will continue to engage with Police Scotland and the club”.

However, this will be the least of their worries today having claimed the title and now their first game as champions will be the third Old Firm game of the campaign at Celtic Park on March 21.

