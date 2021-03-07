Queen Stresses Importance of Friends and Family During Pandemic Before Meghan and Harry Interview.

MAKING no mention of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – which is set to air in a few hours, the Queen stressed the importance of staying in touch with family and friends during ‘testing times’.

“The testing times experienced by so many have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy by being connected to others,” the Queen said during her Commonwealth Day address on Sunday, March 7 alongside other senior royals.

People have become used to “connecting and communicating by our innovative technology” that allows them to “stay in touch with friends, family, colleagues, and counterparts,” she said. Online communication “transcends boundaries or division, helping any sense of distance to disappear.”

Prince Charles said the pandemic had affected every country “cruelly robbing countless people of their lives and livelihoods”, but praised how people responded with “extraordinary determination, courage and creativity”.

He added: “Amidst such heartbreaking suffering the extraordinary determination, courage and creativity with which people have responded has been an inspiration to us all.

“This pandemic has shown us the true nature of a global emergency”.

The Queen also paid tribute to the front-line workers helping in the fight against COVID-19 in Commonwealth nations.

The address comes hours before the Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, with the Royal Family said to be bracing themselves for a huge fallout.

Robert Jobson, the royal commentator, has told how the Royal Family are preparing themselves for what he describes could be an “almighty explosion”, in the aftermath of the Oprah Winfrey interview with Harry and Meghan which is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 7 on American television.

