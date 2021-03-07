Queen ‘Paid €3077 for New Royal Corgi from Pet Website’

THE QUEEN reportedly paid £2,650 (€3077) for her new royal corgi after buying it from a pet website.

Dog breeder and grandmother-of-six Denise Thomas told one publication she sold a corgi puppy called Charles through a pet website to a woman who works for the royal household and who would not say who the new owner would be.

The dog was reportedly 12-weeks old when the Queen bought him before being driven away by a woman in a blacked-out car.

Denise said she realised who had bought the dog when she Googled the woman’s name and learned she worked for the royal household, according to one publication.

Denise’s son, Craig Skyrme, said the dog was bought on February 26, a week before news of the Queen’s new puppies surfaced.

The 40-year-old said: “But I’m sure he’ll get great training at the castle.”

He added: “The woman who collected him said she liked the name and that they might keep it.”

The news that the Queen had received two new puppies emerged last week.

A Palace insider said: “The Queen is delighted. It’s unthinkable that the Queen wouldn’t have any corgis.

“Both are said to be bringing in a lot of noise and energy into the castle while Philip is in hospital.”

It is not clear where the Queen’s other new corgi came from and a spokesman has declined to comment.

