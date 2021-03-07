Prince Harry and Meghan ‘could be stripped of Duke and Duchess titles’ – Palace aides warn ‘nothing is off the table’.

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle could lose their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, royal aides are said to have discussed. Officials have reportedly warned that “nothing is off the table” following the pairs bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It is understood that senior courtiers concluded that Harry could be stripped of his dukedom, or asked to hand it back, because it was given to him as a working royal, during crisis talks held at Buckingham Palace last week. Both Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, have chosen to live as private citizens in California and not take on royal duties.

Officials have acknowledged that such a move would be a “big step”, effectively tearing up last year’s agreement drawn up at Sandringham on the couple’s departure.

It’s thought Harry must keep the right to be addressed as HRH because it was conveyed on him at birth, and courtiers regard it as a “mistake” to have stripped his mum, Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as his aunt, Sarah, Duchess of York, of that right.

Broadcaster Mike Graham had a blistering reaction to the latest clips, going as far as suggesting Harry and Meghan “should be stripped of their citizenship.” The talkRADIO presenter said: “I say not only do we strip them from the Royal Family, not only do we take away all royal connections, not only do we tell them, ‘no, thanks, don’t bother coming back to the UK.’

“We strip them right now, today, of British citizenship. Surely, this kind of attack on our most-treasured tradition must mean Haz and Megz are no longer members of this great nation of ours.”

The issue has not yet been raised with the Queen, who would have to approve such a move, according to the Sunday Times.

