Pope Francis Visits Former Islamic State Stronghold Of Mosul In Iraq.

Pope Francis arrived in Mosul today, Sunday, March 7, on his tour of Iraq- a former stronghold of terror group Islamic State. The Pope flew in by helicopter from nearby Erbil, to hold mass in the decimated northern city, where just a handful of Christian families live.

The pontiff will lead mass from a city square surrounded by the ruins of several damaged churches, which were destroyed when IS overran the area in 2014.

-- Advertisement --



The 84-year-old, travelling under very tight security, will lead a prayer “for the victims of the war” in the ancient city. “We believers cannot be silent when terrorism abuses religion,” Francis said at an interfaith service Saturday, one of the many stops on the first-ever papal visit to the war-scarred country.

Pope Francis’ trip to Iraq as a “pilgrim of peace” aims to reassure the country’s ancient, but dwindling, Christian community and to expand his dialogue with other religions. The leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics on Saturday met Iraq’s top Shiite Muslim cleric, the reclusive Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, who agreed that Iraq’s Christians should be able to live in “peace”.

“We all hope that this visit will be a good omen for the Iraqi people,” Adnane Youssef, a Christian from northern Iraq, told AFP. “We hope that it will lead to better days.”

The Christian community of Iraq, a Muslim-majority country of 40 million, has shrunk from 1.5 million before the 2003 US-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein to only 400,000 now, about one per cent of the population. “This very important visit will boost our morale after years of difficulties, problems and wars,” said an Iraqi Christian leader, Father George Jahoula.

Back in 2014, when IS militants swept across one-third of Iraq, Pope Francis had said he was ready to come to meet the displaced and other victims of war. Seven years later, after a stop early Sunday in the Kurdish north of Iraq, he will see for himself the devastated Old City of Mosul and efforts to rebuild it. Pope Francis will also visit Qaraqosh, further east in the Nineveh Plain, which is one of Iraq’s oldest Christian towns.

It was largely destroyed in 2014 when IS rampaged through the area, but its residents have trickled back since 2017 and slowly worked at rebuilding their hometown.

To honour the pope, local artisans have woven a two-metre (6.5-foot) prayer shawl, or stole, with the “Our Father” and “Hail Mary” prayers carefully hand-stitched in a golden thread in Syriac, a dialect of the language spoken by Jesus Christ that is still used in Qaraqosh.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pope Francis Visits Former Islamic State Stronghold Of Mosul In Iraq”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.