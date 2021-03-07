Pilar’s mayor makes a requesst

By
Linda Hall
-
0

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S mayor asked the regional government to include Proteccion Civil volunteers in its vaccination campaign.

“We have had immeasurable help from Proteccion Civil, who do so much for the local population,” said Jose Maria Perez Sanchez.

“They are exposed to Covid-19 contagion in the course of their collaboration with the security forces, especially with the Policia Local,” the mayor pointed out.

In the past, Pilar’s 40 Proteccion Civil members have cooperated during catastrophes including the DANA storms that have affected, Perez Sanchez said.

They are always on hand for fire-prevention and fire extinction as well as crowd control at the weekly markets “and any other situation where they are needed to protect the local population,” he added

 






