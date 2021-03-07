PIERS MORGAN Hits Out At Meghan’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Patrick J Adams On Twitter



Patrick J Adams starred as ‘Mike Ross’ opposite Meghan Markle’s character ‘Rachel Zane’ in the legal drama ‘ Suits ‘, and on Friday (March 5) he took to Twitter in defence of his former co-star, amid the current allegations of bullying she has faced, calling her an “enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful, and supportive person”.

At the same time, Adams accused the royal family of being “obscene” for “promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flee the UK to protect her family and her own mental health”.

In response to Adams’ comments, Piers Morgan, a fierce critic of Meghan Markle, tweeted, “Actually, what’s ‘OBSCENE’ is your friend trashing her husband’s family on global TV as the Queen’s 99-yr-old husband lies in hospital. How dare you attack our Royal Family like this, you jumped-up little twerp”.