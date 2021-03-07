Nurse Whose Throat Was Slit Had Previous History With Attacker

NURSE whose throat was slit by an ambulance driver had previous history with his attacker

The National Police in Madrid arrested an ambulance driver on Saturday, March 6 for attacking and killing a nurse working at the Prince of Asturias hospital in Alcala de Henares. Police officers investigating the gruesome incident have indicated to Spanish daily ABC that the attacker was known to his victim and that the two men had a personal grievance over an infidelity.

The victim has been named as Sergio Luis Garcia, a 42-year-old father of two children and delegate of the Movimiento Assembly of Health Workers (MATS) union. The investigators have said that, according to eye-witness testimony, the ambulance-driver, who was off duty at the time, came to the emergency room and first stabbed the nurse in the genitals during a struggle before slitting his throat. His colleagues rushed to his aid but sadly he died at the scene from massive blood loss.

The mayor of Alcala de Henares, Javier Rodriguez Palacios, expressed his shock on Twitter:

“Horrible event that happened at the Hospital Principe de Asturias. Terrible and incomprehensible.”

The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, also expressed his condolences on social media:

“My condolences to the family and relatives of the nurse at the Alcalá de Henares hospital, sadly deceased after being attacked with a knife.”

