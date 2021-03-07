PLANS for a €258,973 rehabilitation of El Ejido’s former theatre have now been approved.

The building will be converted into a centre for cultural, social and youth-orientated purposes, El Ejido mayor Francisco Gongora announced recently.

“This answers the town’s need for a multi-purpose installation that will help to reduce the digital divide with cultural, leisure and recreational activities,” Gongora said.

-- Advertisement --



These would be principally directed at the young as well as other collectives and associations, he explained.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New role for El Ejido’s old theatre.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.