New role for El Ejido’s old theatre

By
Linda Hall
-
0
New role for El Ejido's old theatre
REMODELLED THEATRE : Francisco Gongora examines the recently-approved plans Photo credit: El Ejido town hall

PLANS for a €258,973 rehabilitation of El Ejido’s former theatre have now been approved.

The building will be converted into a centre for cultural, social and youth-orientated purposes, El Ejido mayor Francisco Gongora announced recently.

“This answers the town’s need for a multi-purpose installation that will help to reduce the digital divide with cultural, leisure and recreational activities,” Gongora said.

-- Advertisement --

These would be principally directed at the young as well as other collectives and associations, he explained.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New role for El Ejido’s old theatre.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

 






Previous articleMalaga Registers NO Deaths For First Time In Two Months
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here