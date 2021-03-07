Massive Explosions In Bata, Equatorial Guinea Injures Hundreds.



At least four explosions shook Equatorial Guinea’s largest city on Sunday afternoon, sending giant plumes of smoke into the air and destroying dozens of buildings. Images broadcast on state-run television showed injured residents fleeing, some seeming to carry bodies of the dead.

The Health Ministry tweeted that the number of dead was not known but that at least 300 were injured. The news reports, aired on TVGE, noted that the explosions occurred in the vicinity of a military armoury in the city of Bata but that information on what exactly happened was unavailable. Footage showed patients streaming into hospitals, and a news anchor pleaded with viewers to donate blood.

Pick-up trucks filled with survivors, many of whom were children, drove up to the front of a local hospital where some victims were filmed lying on the floor.

In the blast area, iron roofs were ripped off half-destroyed houses and lay twisted amid the rubble. Only a wall or two remained of most residences. People ran in all directions, many of them screaming.

A column of smoke reached into the sky and around its base firefighters sought to calm the blaze. “Following developments in Equatorial Guinea with concern after the explosions in the city of Bata,” said Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya on Twitter.

The Spanish Embassy in Malabo encouraged its nationals to stay in their homes. The blast comes as Equatorial Guinea, an oil producer, is suffering a double economic shock linked to the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in the price of crude, which provides around three-quarters of state revenue.

Equatorial Guinea is a small and impoverished country on Africa’s Atlantic coast, wedged between Gabon and Cameroon. Its president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, has been in power since a coup in 1979 and is renowned for his repressive rule, vast network of corruption, and lavish vanity projects.

While the country is rich in oil and timber, the majority of its million and a half citizens is poor, with some measurements putting the extreme-poverty rate at 40 per cent.

