Manchester City’s Unbeaten Run Ended By Neighbours United

Manchester City’s incredible run of 21 games without defeat came to a shuddering end today (Sunday 7), under the worst possible circumstances, beaten 0-2 at The Etihad by their cross-city rivals, Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty after just 34 seconds when Gabriel Jesus clumsily tripped Anthony Martial in the box, and Fernandes, undoubtedly United’s best player this season, stepped up to slot the ball home past Ederson.

Luke Shaw was the unlikely hero as he doubled the lead on 50 minutes, with a low left-footed finish to stun City, inflicting their first defeat since last November, a result that still leaves City with an 11 point lead at the top of the Premier League, but, it solidifies United’s quest for that all-important top-four finish.

United are now unbeaten in 24 away games, and it has been 414 minutes since they last conceded a goal.

Pep Guardiola, speaking with Sky Sports after the match said, “It was a fantastic game. United make incredibly high pressing and they are so fast on the counter. We played good. Unfortunately, we couldn’t be clinical up front so we congratulate United. We will be the news because we lost. But the news is 21 victories in a row. There are still 30 points to play and we have to start to win again”.


He continued, “That’s football. Sometimes it happens. We played much better than the game against West Ham which we won. It’s always the same, we win a game and then move onto the next one. It’s the same here, we lose this so we go to the next one. It’s a lesson. Even at 0-2, we played really well”.

