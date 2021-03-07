Malaga Registers NO Deaths For First Time In Two Months

MALAGA registers NO deaths for the first time in two months as Covid incidences continue to fall

Very encouraging data has been released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, March 7 showing that no deaths were reported today, something that has not happened in exactly two months. The last time the province registered zero fatalities was on January 7. In addition, infections continue at relatively low levels, with 124 new infections on Sunday, almost half what was recorded on Saturday and fewer than the 162 recorded on the same day the previous week.

Regarding the all-important cumulative incidence rate, the most recent data available over the weekend is that released by the Andalucían Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA) on Friday, March 5. According to these figures, the Andalucían Community currently has an average Covid incidence rate of 130.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Almeria province has the highest figure at 236.6 while Malaga sits at 114.4. These figures are a staggering reduction on the 600 cases per 100,000 reported mid-February.

Andalucía, like the majority of the country, appears to be coming out the other side of the seemingly unrelenting third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Central Government now putting on a major push to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the adult population by the summer.

So far, in Malaga, 160,402 doses have been administered in just over two months, while 43,879 people are now fully immunised against the virus.

