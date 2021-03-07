Loony Tunes Character Pepe Le Pew Latest to Experience Cancel Culture Backlash.

WARNER BROS and Looney Tunes character Pepe Le Pew, the famous womanising skunk, has been branded as perpetuating rape culture and looks likely to join Dr Seuss and his six books as the next victim of cancel culture.

The backlash comes from New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow, who said the French skunk normalised and perpetuated rape culture, writing on Twitter: “1. He grabs/kisses a girl/stranger, repeatedly, w/o consent and against her will. 2. She struggles mightily to get away from him, but he won’t release her 3. He locks a door to prevent her from escaping.

“This helped teach boys that “no” didn’t really mean no, that it was a part of “the game”, the starting line of a power struggle. It taught overcoming a woman’s strenuous, even physical objections, was normal, adorable, funny. They didn’t even give the woman the ability to SPEAK.”

One user on Twitter countered Blow’s article by writing: “Pepe Le Pew isn’t meant to be a role model; he’s a walking joke. Specifically, he’s a parody of the suave French lover and the guy who think he’s God’s gift to women but can’t take a hint.

“This gag was already updated for modern times 30 YEARS AGO in the form of Fifi La Fume from “Tiny Toon Adventures”, a flirtatious female purple skunk who exhibited many of Pepe’s less-than-admirable traits, like romantic obsession and not taking no for an answer.”

In related news, on March 2, US President Joe Biden omitted Dr Suess books from “Read Across America Day” – held annually on the children’s author’s birthday on March 2 – which has led to the revelation that six of the author’s books will stop being published because of ‘racist and insensitive imagery’.

The six books that will no longer be printed are: ‘And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street’, ‘If I Ran the Zoo’, ‘McElligot’s Pool’, ‘On Beyond Zebra!’, ‘Scrambled Eggs Super!’, and ‘The Cat’s Quizzer’.

