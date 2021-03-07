London Stabbing: Police Investigate after Boy Dies on London Street

POLICE in London are investigating after a boy has died following a stabbing on a London street.

Officers are investigating after the 18-year-old boy died in the street following the stabbing in south east London.

Police said they were called to reports of a fight in Edington Road, Abbey Wood, South East London, at 5.34pm yesterday.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found a man, thought to be 18-years-old, with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but later died, according to media reports. Officers are in the process of informing the boy’s next of kin.

Police said they have now opened a murder investigation and that the crime scene remains in place and enquiries are continuing.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called to reports of a fight in Edington Rd, SE2 at around 17:34 hrs on Saturday 6 March.

“Officers attended the location along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and found a man with a stab wound.

“The male – believed to be 18-years-old – was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

“Police are in the process of locating and informing his next of kin.

“A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are continuing.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5771/6Mar. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Police were given enhanced stop and search powers following the stabbing to try to find the culprit.

