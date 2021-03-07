Liverpool Suffer ANOTHER Home Defeat as Pressure Mounts on Jurgen Klopp.

LIVERPOOL FC have now suffered SIX defeats IN A ROW at Anfield following a 1-0 loss to Fulham on Sunday, March 7. The win means Fulham are now level on points with Brighton and just one behind Newcastle in 18th place.

Jurgen Klopp will be wondering what has gone wrong following this defeat as faltering want-away star Mohamed Salah took too long to clear the ball on the edge of his own box leading to Mario Lemina stealing the ball off him before picking out the far bottom corner just before half-time.

Free-flowing goalscorers at home last year, Liverpool have now failed to score with each of their last 115 shots at Anfield in the Premier League, including 16 today, excluding penalties and own goals.

The Merseyside team went unbeaten for 68 league games at Anfield before losing to Burnley back in January – they have gone on to lose at home to Brighton, Manchester City, Everton, Chelsea and now Fulham.

The returning Diogo Jota, who was making his first start since November 28, was denied an equaliser by an acrobatic save from Alphonse Areola early in the second half. Substitute Sadio Mane also hit the post. The result leaves Klopp’s side in seventh place, two positions behind Merseyside rivals Everton, who have two games in hand.

The dismal run of form has led to rumours about the possibility of current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp either being sacked or walking away from the job, with Rangers title-winning boss and former Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard, allegedly being lined up for the Anfield job.

As reported by the Mirror last weekend, Jurgen Klopp is viewed as the outstanding candidate for the Germany job in the eyes of the German Football Association (DFB) and they are planning on making their approach soon. This has led to speculation the Gerrard is being lined up as a replacement.

