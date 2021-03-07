Italy Mayor Resigns After Being Accused of Vaccine Queue-Jumping.

THE mayor of the Italian town of Corleone (south), Nicoló Nicolosi, announced his resignation on Sunday, March 7 after confessing that he received the COVID vaccinated early with other officials of the municipality.

Nicola Morra, a senator from the ruling Five Star Movement and head of the upper chamber’s anti-mafia committee, said Nicolosi was not the only local politician who abused the system.

“Unfortunately we are hearing of several situations in which the rule of law was trampled on,” Morra wrote on Facebook, urging other queue jumpers to follow the example of stepping down.

The 78-year-old councillor has called the municipal board tomorrow morning to present his resignation, the city council confirmed on its social networks.

On Saturday, March 6, he confirmed that he received the first dose of the vaccine on January 8 and the second on February 31. He said that he made the decision “consciously” because if he became infected the administration would have to be abandoned at this difficult time.

Interestingly, the town’s fame as a mafia centre skyrocketed when writer Mario Puzo, author of “The Godfather,” gave its central character the name of Vito Corleone, later played by Marlon Brando in the film version of Francis Ford Coppola.

