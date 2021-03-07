Italian Prime Minister Considers Declaring The Country A High-Risk “Red” Zone On Weekends

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Considers Declaring The Whole Country A High-Risk “Red” Zone On Weekends.

THE Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, said he is considering making the whole country a ‘red’ zone over the weekends in a bid to curb the rise in cases. “The second wave has never stopped. We are seeing a very strong rebound due to the variants, which is leading us to take increasingly restrictive measures,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza explained to the newspaper ‘Corriere Della Sera’.

Italy has a three-tier system in place that classifies regions by low, medium and high-risk based on the numbers of cases. The system involves closures of bars and restaurants and strict limits on people’s movements barring them from leaving their city or town. Several regions have already closed schools with the variants spreading faster among young people.

Speranza told Rai3 television later on Sunday that he expects more regions to be decreed red zones in the next few weeks. He said he aims for all Italians who want to be vaccinated to have received a shot by the summer. He also said Italy is open to working with Russian authorities “to reinforce production” of the Sputnik V vaccine, once the European Medicines Agency determines that the vaccine is “safe and sure.” He added: “I’m not interested in the nationality of the scientists who worked on it.”

The U.K. strain of Covid-19 is now dominant in the country and cases are rising again, touching two-month highs. Italy reported 23,641 new virus cases on Saturday, and the country has so far administered 5.29 million vaccine doses, with 2.7% of the population fully vaccinated.

