Glasgow Rangers fans Break Lockdown Rule To Gather Outside Ibrox Stadium. image: twitter

GLASGOW RANGERS Fans Break Lockdown Rules To Gather Outside Ibrox Stadium before Saturday’s match with St Mirren

Glasgow Rangers fans broke lockdown rules in Scotland by gathering in their thousands outside Ibrox Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in anticipation of their impending Scottish Premiership title win, which will break Celtic’s grip on the crown in Scottish football, and would be their 55th title win.

Hours before the match with St Mirren, which Rangers went on to win 3-0, thousands of fans waving huge flags let off red, white, and blue flares and smoke bombs, and manager Steven Gerrard’s car was mobbed when it arrived.

Social media footage showed supporters standing outside the famous old stadium on Broomloan Road and Edmiston Drive, in a celebratory mood, with a lot of them seen to not be wearing facemasks, in clear breach of Scotland’s lockdown rules, and also breaking the Tier 4 rule about mass gatherings being banned.

A  Scottish Government spokesperson said, “We are extremely disappointed supporters have gathered at Ibrox today. At this crucial stage of suppressing the virus, the actions of this minority of individuals jeopardise the safety of other supporters, the police on duty, and the wider community. We will continue to engage with Police Scotland and the club”.

David Hamilton, the Scottish Police Federation chairman said, “It’s really disappointing. They are putting the public and officers at risk. We do not have an option over whether we attend these types of incidents. Most of those attending will have been unvaccinated”.


He added, “The scenes from outside Ibrox were concerning and beggar belief. Cheering on your team is not more important than the safety of officers and the wider public”.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland added, “About 10am today, March 6, a large number of supporters gathered outside Ibrox Stadium and a number of pyrotechnic devices were set off”.

“I would remind supporters that in line with current Scottish Government Coronavirus guidelines, all gatherings are currently prohibited and we would urge members of the public to comply with these restrictions”.


Adding, “Our priority is public safety and an appropriate policing plan was in place and officers engaged with those present to explain and encourage compliance with restrictions”.

