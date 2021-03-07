First Trans Soldier in South Korea Found Dead After Being Released From Service.

BYUN HEE-SOO, who was forced out of the military after undergoing gender reassignment surgery, was found dead on Wednesday, March 3, by members of the emergency services.

-- Advertisement --



The 23-year-old was found at her home in Cheongju, south of Seoul, after mental health counsellors said they had been unable to contact her since February 28.

Ms Byun, who had been a top-rated driver in a tank regiment, was dismissed by the military in January 2020 after undergoing surgery while on leave in Thailand. Byun had served as a staff sergeant, as per Yonhap News Agency.

After her operation, the defence ministry had reportedly classified her loss of male genitalia as a physical disability under the military law. Ms Byun wept at a press conference last year after she was discharged.

Later, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) stated that the army’s decision not to allow Byun to continue her service in the military as a female soldier had no legal grounds.

Local media reported that Ms Byun had been receiving mental health treatment after a previous attempt at suicide three months ago.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Trans Soldier in South Korea Found Dead After Being Released From Service”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!