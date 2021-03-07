Fashion Giants Ralph Lauren Launch Clothing Rental Service.

DUE to the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have had to change the way they operate in order to reach their customers and fashion giants Ralph Lauren are no different.

Subsequently, the American firm has launched ‘The Lauren Look’, which allows you to rent a selection of garments from the Ralph Lauren line for €104 euros – the cost will be applied each time a new order is made. In addition, it also includes suggestions from a stylist on how to combine them.

In an announcement made via Instagram and other social media platforms, the brand said: “Introducing #TheLaurenLook, Ralph Lauren’s first fashion rental subscription service that provides unlimited access to the latest styles, delivered to your door for a flat monthly fee. Rent, try, save for a while, or buy and have forever – the options are endless.”

Speaking about the launch, director of innovation and brand manager, David Lauren said: “‘The Lauren Look’ allows us to explore an entirely new model by taking advantage of the growing focus on the sharing economy and revolutionising the way we view fashion consumption. The launch with Lauren, our most distributed and accessible brand, is proof of the growth we see in this space and will help us to anticipate even more the evolution of the needs and the composition of the future wardrobe of our consumers.”

“Today’s consumers are taking a different approach to experience brands and building their closets,” said Patrice Louvet, President and CEO of Ralph Lauren.

A minimum of 10 garments may be selected via their digital platform, although the firm recommends 24. As for use, the garments can be worn as many times as the customer wants. The products will then be returned when a new order is placed, which is when the €104 will be charged again.

