Eminem Faces Cancel Culture Campaign Over Controversial Lyrics But Responds With New Track.

CONTROVERSIAL rapper, Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, has recently been the subject of a ‘cancel culture’ campaign to get him banned from social media platform TikTok.

The latest backlash against the singer comes after users of the video-sharing social networking service called for the 48-year-old’s chart-topping track Love The Way You Lie, which features Rihanna, to be pulled from the site – because his lyrics ‘glorify domestic violence’.

In the single, Eminem raps the famous line: “I know I’m a liar, if she ever tries to f***ing leave again, I’ma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire.”

Young TikTok users have called the song ‘problematic’.

Sharing the clip, one TikTok user wrote under the video: “Yessss let’s cancel him.”

Another commented: “No wonder I’m toxic, I grew up listening to this song.”

“These lyrics would not get past the line today,” tweeted another.

However, Eminem, who recently celebrated 8 Mile single “Lose Yourself” passing one billion streams on music platform Spotify, has released an animated music video for his new track ‘Tone Deaf’ – which hits back at those trying to cancel him.

Taken from the rapper’s latest album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By – Side B’, the Luis Resto and Eminem-produced track hears him take aim at cancel culture while putting his controversial past on full display.

He raps: “I can’t understand a word you say, I’m tone-deaf. I think this way I prefer stay, I’m tone-deaf.”

The lyrics continue: “I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey, I’m tone-deaf. ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me.”

It is too early to tell whether his new track has had the desired effect or whether it has just added more fuel to the fire. Needless to say, this feud looks set to continue.

