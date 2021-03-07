THE Grupo de Montañismo Oriolano (GOM) mountaineering association have removed huge amounts of invasive Arizona cactus from the Sierra de Orihuela.

GOM volunteers have been working there to eliminate the invaders since the end of January when the regional government’s Environment department gave them the go-ahead.

The mountaineers have been pulling up the cactus from difficult-to-access zones on the Sierra near the Mirador del Palmeral and entrance to the N-340 tunnel.

-- Advertisement --



“Over the next few weeks, the group will continue removing the plants in the zones authorised by the Generalitat,” explained Damaso Aparico, Orihuela’s Environment councillor.

“They have done a great job in very steep areas that could only be reached with ropes,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Driving out the invaders.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.