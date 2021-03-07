Dozens Killed As Security Forces Open Fire on Myanmar Protesters.

At least 38 people have been killed after Myanmar’s security forces opened fire on peaceful anti-coup protesters in multiple towns and cities- this marks the worst day of violence since the military coup took place last month.

Police and military have increasingly used lethal violence in an attempt to crush demonstrations, killing more than 50 people since the coup on 1 February, according to the United Nations.

“Today it was the bloodiest day since the coup happened on the first of February. We had today 38 people died. We have now more than over 50 people died since the coup started, and many are wounded,” UN special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said in New York.

Crowds have continued to take to the streets daily in defiance of the military junta, with just goggles, hard hats and homemade shields for protection. Protesters are demanding that the military restore democracy and for their elected leaders to be released. As world powers view Myanmar’s crisis with growing unease, the country’s military said it was ready to withstand sanctions and isolation after its coup,

Ms Schraner Burgener has urged the UN to take “very strong measures” against the generals. The UN envoy warned of such punitive action in a conversation with Myanmar’s deputy military chief.

In response, “the answer was: ‘We have to learn to walk with only a few friends’,” Ms Schraner Burgener told reporters in New York. Nevertheless, more sanctions are being considered by Western countries, including the US.

Mass protests against the military began soon after generals arrested Suu Kyi, who led the civilian government in the role of state counsellor, and President Win Myint and other ministers, seizing power in a coup. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won reelection in a landslide in November, but military leaders alleged fraud and refused to recognize the results.

As the protest movement gains traction, the Myanmar military is responding with brutality, shooting randomly into crowds and gunning down protesters. Shooting to kill — aiming for protesters’ heads or chests — has emerged as a crowd-control tactic, as snipers pick off targets and hope their deaths will send protesters fleeing and disperse crowds.



