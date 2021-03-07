Devils in the Sky need help to complete second album

THE San Pedro based hard rock band Devils in the Sky (DITS) which was formed in 2017 by children aged between 8 and 14 keeps on rocking.

Now, despite the state of alarm and with the help and support of their parents, they are still going strong but need financial help to complete their second album and produce some videos to promote it.

They have played live on many occasions (when they could) and have rehearsed for around 1,000 hours since they got together and during that time, they were all tested and received top honours from Trinity College in the UK attesting to their musical skill.

Rock in Progress is their second album and this time in response to fans comments they are singing in Spanish but in order to complete the recordings, they are appealing to people to visit the verkami.com website and make a contribution towards the total of €2,500 needed and have raised over €800 so far.

There are various offers of product at different price ranges and the most innovative is if they can collect €900 from 15 people, they will find an outdoor venue in Marbella hopefully in July to perform the entire album in a private concert with a one hour show plus drinks and tapas.

