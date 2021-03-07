De-privatisation on the horizon

RIBERA SALUD, the outsourced company that provides the Torrevieja Health District’s healthcare, must eventually hand over to the public sector.

The company had been reluctant to hand over the necessary documents for Torrevieja’s de-privatisation when its concession finishes on October 15, 2021.

The Valencia region’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJCV) rejected Ribera Salud’s bid to invalidate the order on the grounds that it would be impossible to comply, owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This prompted the tribunal judges to reproach the company for implying that the pandemic “only affected its own area.”

Ana Barcelo, who heads the regional government’s Health department, commented on Twitter that the TSJCV’s had rejected Ribera Salud’s objections, finishing with the laconic observation, “We shall continue.”

