De-privatisation on the horizon

By
Linda Hall
-
0
De-privatisation on the horizon
TORREVIEJA HOSPITAL: Reverts to public sector in October Photo credit: Torrevieja-salud.com

De-privatisation on the horizon

RIBERA SALUD, the outsourced company that provides the Torrevieja Health District’s healthcare, must eventually hand over to the public sector.

The company had been reluctant to hand over the necessary documents for Torrevieja’s de-privatisation when its concession finishes on October 15, 2021.

-- Advertisement --

The Valencia region’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJCV) rejected Ribera Salud’s bid to invalidate the order on the grounds that it would be impossible to comply, owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This prompted the tribunal judges to reproach the company for implying that the pandemic “only affected its own area.”

Ana Barcelo, who heads the regional government’s Health department, commented on Twitter that the TSJCV’s had rejected Ribera Salud’s objections, finishing with the laconic observation, “We shall continue.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “De-privatisation on the horizon.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleAtletico And Real Play Out A Derby Draw At Top Of La Liga
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here