Court Orders Man To Pay His Wife For Housework

A landmark case in a Beijing court has awarded a woman €6,400 during divorce proceedings for housework that she carried out throughout her marriage. This is the first ruling of its kind in China since a new Chinese civil code came into force this year, stating that a spouse could seek compensation during a divorce if they have had more responsibility for raising children, caring for relatives or helping their partner with work. In this case, Ms Wang demanded financial compensation from her husband, Mr Chen, after he filed for divorce in a district court in Beijing last October, Chinese state radio reported.

Ms Wang argued that her husband “hardly cared or participated in any kind of household chores” and that he did not assume any responsibility for the care of their son. On this basis, the Fangshan District Court ruled in favour of the women in February and ordered Mr Chen to pay monthly alimony of 2,000 yuan (€258) as well as a one-off payment of 50,000 yuan (€6,400) for her in-house chores over the five years they were married.

Although the ruling is ground-breaking in China, the case has sparked outrage on social media in the country, with many claiming that the woman wasn’t paid enough for her work.

“I’m a bit speechless, the work of a full-time housewife is being underestimated. In Beijing, hiring a nanny for a year costs more than 50,000 yuan,” one person wrote on Chinese platform Weibo.

