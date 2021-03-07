Carboneras town hall helps with bills

OFFICIAL LIST: Carboneras residents eligible for assistance Photo credit: Carboneras town hall

APPROXIMATELY 260 Carboneras residents will receive financial help in paying household bills.

The town hall has set aside €161,607, a hefty increase on the €50,000 allocation in last year’s Budget that will provide aid maximum aid of €800 instead of €300.

Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez, Carboneras mayor, explained that the local government wanted to assist those facing difficulties in paying bills owing to the Covid-19 crisis.

“Carboneras residents with the most problems can rest assured that they can count on the town hall to help them overcome this difficult moment,” Amerigo said.

“We are using all possible resources to assist the municipality’s social and economic recovery.”

