BRITISH train company forced to apologise after it announces the death of Prince Philip

TransPennine Express have issued an apology after visitors to its website on Thursday, March 4 were greeted by the message:

“We are saddened by the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.”

-- Advertisement --



While the 99-year-old husband of the Queen has spent almost three weeks in hospital, he has certainly not yet breathed his last, and the train company hastily responded when a website user pointed out the blunder, saying: “Hi Paul, we are aware of this error on our website and we are working as quickly as possible to rectify it.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday, March 6, that Prince Philip has been transferred back to the King Edward hospital after undergoing a successful operation for a pre-existing heart condition in St Bartholomew’s. The spokesperson added that the Duke will be kept in for a few more days to recuperate.

TransPennine Express removed the incorrect notice after about thirty minutes, and issued a statement shortly afterward.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Yesterday evening, a statement was mistakingly published to our website saying a member of the Royal Family had passed away.”

“As soon as we became aware of this error, we removed the statement and we would like to apologise for any distress this may have caused,” they said.

“We are now conducting an investigation into how this occurred,” the rep added.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Train Company Announces The Death Of Prince Philip”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.