Britain Is Home To Over 10,000 Foreign Criminals Waiting To Be Deported.

The number of foreign criminals living freely in the UK who are eligible for deportation has exceeded 10,000 for the first time, figures reveal. Almost 3,000 were released from prison more than five years ago but have still not been deported by the Home Office.

By the end of last year, 10,373 former prisoners eligible for deportation were living freely in the community — 386 more than in 2019. The figure has doubled in the past five years despite repeated government pledges to boost deportations of foreign nationals.

Last year alone, nearly 2,600 foreign criminals were released from prison rather than being deported, meaning that on average seven foreign criminals were set free onto British streets per day. There are also currently around 9,000 foreign national offenders currently imprisoned in the country, accounting for over a tenth of the total prison population.

David Spencer, of the Centre for Crime Prevention, told the Daily Mail: “It is an outrage that so many convicted foreign criminals have been left free to roam our streets. The Home Secretary [Priti Patel] needs to ensure that, where possible, all foreign criminals are returned to their home country once they have served their time,” he added.

The failure to deport foreign criminals has come at a cost in blood. Last year, for example, Libyan national Khairi Saadallah stabbed three men to death in a radical Islamic terror attack just sixteen days after being released from prison.

