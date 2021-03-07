BREAKING NEWS: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been freed in Iran after five years

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has finally been released after being jailed five years ago in Tehran, her lawyer has confirmed today, March 7. The British mum was arrested in 2016 while she was taking her young daughter to visit her parents, and was sentenced to five years in prison for plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.

Because of fears for her health when the coronavirus pandemic struck, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released to her parent’s home back in March 2020, but an electronic tag prevented her from going more than 300 metres from the Tehran house.

-- Advertisement --



Her lawyer confirmed to Iranian website Emtedad on Sunday that she has been released, but it is not yet clear whether she is permitted to leave the country.

Her lawyer Hojjat Kermani said: “She was pardoned by Iran’s Supreme Leader last year, but spent the last year of her term under house arrest with electronic shackles tied to her feet.

“Now they’re cast off. She has been freed.”

Kermani added that “a hearing for Zaghari’s second case has been scheduled at branch 15 of the Revolutionary Court of Tehran.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for further updates.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Freed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.