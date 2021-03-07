BREAKING NEWS: Harry ‘Told to Come Home’ to See Prince Philip

PRINCE HARRY has reportedly been told to come home to see Prince Philip.

According to reports, Prince Harry has been told to come home to see Prince Philip following the royal’s illness.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said unconfirmed reports suggesting the Duke of Sussex was “asked to come home” have emerged.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ms Nicholl said: “They are much more concerned with the more serious matter which is the health of the Duke of Edinburgh who is seriously ill in hospital.

“There are calls by some royal commentators and experts who believe that this interview should be rescheduled and aired at a less sensitive time for the Royal Family.

“And there are even some reports circulating that Prince Harry’s being asked to come home to see his grandfather.

“No confirmation on that from either the palace or the Sussexes spokespeople but inevitably this is going to be a source of much speculation.

“The timing really couldn’t be any worse for the Royal Family. This interview is coming at such a difficult time.”

The news comes after Prince Philip had heart surgery, before being transferred to another hospital to recuperate.

The statement said: “Following The Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.”

Many have criticised the timing of Harry and Megan’s tell-all interview with Oprah following the news surrounding Prince Philip.

