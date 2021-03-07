French Politician And Billionaire, Olivier Dassault, Dies In Helicopter Crash.

French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault has been killed in a helicopter crash. The 69-year-old son of industrialist Serge Dassault died on Sunday following an aircraft crash in Calvados, north-west France.

Le Parisien reported that the private flight crashed in the town of Touques, with the pilot also killed. He is said to have visited the area as he owns a holiday home there and was due to return on Sunday evening. Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to the MP who never ceased “to serve our country”.

-- Advertisement --



“Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, deputy, local elected, reserve commander in the air force: his life throughout, he never ceased to serve our country, to promote its assets. His brutal death is a great loss. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones.” the President said in a tweet.

“Unparalleled business leader, big-hearted MP and a great defender of the industry, Olivier Dassault will be sorely missed,” posted Damien Abad, president of the LR group to the National Assembly, on Twitter. His kindness and his humanism will remain forever in our memory. On behalf of the members of the LR Group, I address my thoughts to his family. ”

His dad founded the aerospace and software group of firms Dassault Groupe. He headed the Dassault Groupe strategy and development.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “French Politician And Billionaire, Olivier Dassault, Dies In Helicopter Crash”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.