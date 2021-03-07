BORIS JOHNSON has called the reopening of England’s schools a “national effort.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled the reopening of schools in England a “national effort.”

Boris Johnson said the return of millions of pupils to the classroom across England was down to efforts by everyone to cut infections.

-- Advertisement --



He said: “The reopening of schools marks a truly national effort to beat this virus.

“It is because of the determination of every person in this country that we can start moving closer to a sense of normality — and it is right that getting our young people back into the classroom is a first step.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson also said it was important for all children to go back to school.

He told one publication: “We have been clear from the start that education is our national priority and we have been pushing at every stage for us to be in a position to open schools.”

Secondary schools and colleges have already started inviting students for their first rapid lateral flow test. Around 57 million test kits have been delivered to schools across the country, with a million tests reportedly carried out last week.

After three tests at school, children will be given two a week for home use to help reduce the threat of further infections in classrooms.

Boris Johnson previously said: “We cannot escape the fact that lifting lockdown will result in more cases, more hospitalisations and sadly, more deaths and this would happen whenever a lockdown is lifted.

“Whether now or in six or nine months, because there will always be some vulnerable people who are not protected by the vaccines.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris Johnson Calls School Re-openings ‘National Effort’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.