ATLETICO And Real Play Out A Derby Draw At Top Of La Liga



The honours were shared in this afternoon’s (Sunday 7) top-of-the-table clash of the Madrid giants in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, which means that Real Madrid have never lost a match yet in that stadium, as the third-placed contenders and the La Liga leaders finished with a 1-1 draw.

Atletico’s Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez gave them an early lead after 15 minutes when Marcos Llorente picked a pass from Kieran Trippier in midfield and got a smart touch that helped him dribble past Nacho, before placing the ball into the net beyond Thibaut Courtois.

-- Advertisement --



Real were almost out of the title race when the inspirational Karim Benzema, returning after an injury, scored a classy equaliser after 88 minutes, playing a one-two with Casemiro to tap into the net.

Benzema’s leveller means Atletico lead third-placed Real by five points while Barcelona, in second, are three points behind, and Atletico can maybe tighten their grip on the top spot when they host Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

“I think they were better in the first half and we were better in the second and this is a good point for us. The result means the title race is still on our minds” said Benzema after the match.

Atletico captain Koke, speaking to reporters said, “We were superior to them but they can score against you at any moment. We brought fresh players on and tried to add to our lead but we were up against a great rival who have a lot of power up front”.

He added, “We have never said the title race is over and we know it’s going to go down to the wire but we have to now focus on Wednesday when we have a chance to pick up more points and our rivals do not”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Atletico And Real Play Out A Derby Draw At Top Of La Liga”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.