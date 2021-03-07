At Least One Dead After Train Derails In Pakistan

AT LEAST one person dead and 40 injured after train derails in Pakistan

Eight cars of a passenger train in Pakistan, en route between the Rohri and Sangi stations in southern Sindh province, derailed on Sunday morning, March 7, killing at least one person and leaving more than forty seriously injured, according to railway official Kamran Lashari. Footage from the carnage shows the twisted coaches lying on their sides at the edge of the track, while railway workers shovel debris and officials search the carriages.

Mr Lashari told reporters that eight of the eighteen carriages of the train derailed, with six landing in a shallow ditch, and that the deceased woman, along with the injured passengers was transferred to a near-by hospital.

Pakistan officials haven’t yet confirmed what caused the accident or how many passengers were on the train, but Railway Minister Azam Sawati told local media that the family of the victim will be compensated.

Rescue worker Muhammad Arshad said that the rescue operation was hampered by the oncoming darkness and the remoteness of the location of the derailment of the train, which was on its way from Karachi to the eastern city of Lahore.

Rail and road accidents are sadly very common in Pakistan. In November, twenty-two guests at a wedding perished after the over-crowded rickshaw they were travelling in plunged into a canal in the north west of the country.

